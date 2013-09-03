IBC 2013: Awards to Celebrate Industry’s Best and Brightest

Once again, the best and brightest in broadcasting and related industries will be celebrated with the annual IBC awards. At IBC 2013, these awards will be presented in a lively and fast-moving celebration.



The highest award that IBC bestows is the IBC International Honour for Excellence. In 2012 this went to NHK’s Science and Technical Research Laboratories. They are responsible for many of the developments on which we all rely, from satellite broadcasting to high definition. Previous winners have included Sir David Attenborough, Manolo Romero for a career in Olympic television, and Aardman Animations.



The ceremony will also mark the presentation of the IBC Innovation Awards for Content Creation, Content Management and Content Delivery, and prizes for the Best Conference Paper, Special Award and Exhibition Stand Design Awards.



The IBC Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday September 15 at 18:30, in IBC 2013's state-of-the art Auditorium.



