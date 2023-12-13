IAS Expands YouTube Shorts Measurement Capabilities

NEW YORK—The media measurement platform Integral Ad Science has expanded its measurement capabilities on YouTube and is now offering its brand safety and suitability measurement product to advertisers for YouTube Shorts inventory, as part of its existing Total Media Quality for YouTube product suite.

YouTube Shorts is one of the most popular short-form video platforms in the world and is growing rapidly, with more than 2 billion users and over 70 billion views daily. But as the platform has become more popular, it has also faced increased threats–ad fraud and suspect clicks– that have made some marketers wary of spending their ad dollars there.

To address those issues, IAS is providing additional, valuable third-party assurance for brands that their video ads running on YouTube Shorts are appearing in brand safe and suitable content with video-level transparency, as defined by the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) framework and adjacency standards.

With Total Media Quality for YouTube, advertisers can view brand safety and suitability metrics for impressions served on YouTube Shorts, in addition to viewability and invalid traffic measurement, globally across 30+ languages.

As part of its Brand Safety and Suitability measurement, IAS also now offers an analytics dashboard for advertisers on YouTube to analyze brand safety and suitability trends with charts and create a custom suitability profile.

“Since IAS launched Total Media Quality for YouTube earlier this year, we’ve been able to provide new levels of insight into video content for advertisers through our advanced AI-driven technology and expanded reporting capabilities,” said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. “With this expansion of our measurement capabilities on YouTube, we can bring marketers the most actionable data to maximize their safety on YouTube Shorts inventory - one of the fastest growing video formats in digital advertising.”