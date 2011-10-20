IABM Upped Ranks in Q3



GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.: The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers announced the growing of their ranks during Q3 2011, adding 11 new companies to the fold.



New members include Arkivum, Bowens, Bradley Engineering, Fujifilm, Glensound, Jampro Antennas, Quadrus, Radioscape, RTSS, and Signiant.



IABM members can access information on financial activity as well as current trends, representation at numerous key events in the industry and a number of technology services including webinars, advisors and updates on relevant legislation.



The IABM also holds an annual convention, to be held Dec 1-2 in Windsor, U.K.



