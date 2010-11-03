IABM Seeks Participants in Broadcast Market Study

TEWKESBURY, ENGLAND: The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers this week announced that 12 broadcast industry companies are participating in latest release of its Global Market Study. The semi-annual project is an in-depth survey of the broadcast supply industry. The IABM is continuing to recruit participants to supply data for the study, which is scheduled for publication next year.



Aimed at suppliers, analysts, and venture capitalists, the study intends to provide detailed information and prognostication on the broadcast and media technology industry through 2015. The current list of 12 participants for the 2011 edition include Avid, Axon, EVS, Grass Valley, Harmonic, Harris, Miranda, Nevion, Quantel, Snell, Sony, and Vitec Group.



Participation is open to broadcasting equipment and services suppliers of any size who can supply data on their shipping and forecast products. Participants submit their data under strict non-disclosure and also agree to a telephone interview with analysts from Screen Digest, the independent market research group that is conducting the study. More than 200 companies provided data for the 2009 edition.



Companies interested in participating in the 2011 IABM Global Market Study may contact Megan Haywood atinfo@theiabm.org for more information.