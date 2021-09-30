IABM Boosted Engagement Using Hubilo's Virtual Event Platform

LONDON—Hubilo Technologies has announced that the International Trade Association for Broadcast & Media Technology (IABM) has deployed its virtual event platform to drive engagement and increase networking opportunities with its membership and with the broadcast media and entertainment industry.

The decision by IABM expands the relationship between the two organizations and follows the success of IABM’s first virtual events hosted on the platform in March and June, with the March event attracting over 1800 attendees.

With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, IABM made the decision to adopt a virtual events platform so that it could continue to provide networking and learning experiences for the broadcast media and entertainment industry and ultimately chose the Hubilo events platform.

Since then, Hubilo’s virtual events platform has helped IABM achieve its main event goal of ensuring high engagement across multiple speaker rooms and trade sessions, the organizations said.

Through Hubilo’s comprehensive analytics capabilities, IABM partners are able to use the self-service dashboard and demonstrate the event’s ROI, Hubilo reported. Hubilo’s customer success team has also been on hand throughout to assist IABM, which was new to the virtual event space.

Following the success of the first BaMLive! the virtual event, IABM created IABM BaMZone to deliver an always-on experiences to the broadcast Media and Entertainment Industry and in June held a second quarterly event using Hubilo. With high levels of engagement once again and great feedback, IABM plans to continue to use the platform to create more networking, engagement and learning events in the future.

“Hubilo’s platform ticked all the boxes and is allowing us to easily engage with each other and with the content,” explained Lisa Collins, head of membership engagement at IABM. “We have never used a better customer success process and team and were amazed by how quickly Hubilo came back to us and was prepared to assist.”

Vaibhav Jain, Hubilo founder, and CEO added: “Our purpose and mission is to drive deep engagement and reimagine the events landscape to foster greater human connections with no geographical boundaries. We are proud to have facilitated fruitful networking opportunities for IABM’s members during the pandemic. Together we have built a great partnership and can’t wait to support their future plans.”