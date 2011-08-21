IABM appoints Zaller

The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers (IABM) has appointed Joe Zaller as the association's North American market development officer. In this role with the IABM, Zaller will help to develop and implement the IABM's North American membership growth program; foster awareness of the IABM's activity, services and business impact throughout its member community and the North American market as a whole; and promote sales of IABM reports to members, investors and financial analysts in North America.

Zaller is an established digital media strategist with extensive international experience in broadcast, cable, satellite, IPTV and mobile TV markets. Prior to founding Devoncroft Partners, a provider of strategic marketing and market research for digital media, he served as vice president of corporate development and, earlier, vice president of strategic marketing at Snell & Wilcox (now Snell). Zaller previously was vice president of marketing at Irdeto. He holds an MBA from The Paul Merage School of Business at the University of California, Irvine.