IABM Annual Conference to Focus on Profitability

John Ive



GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.— The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers today will hold its annual conference from Nov. 29-30 at the Mercure Windsor Castle Hotel ins Windsor, U.K.



Open to those in the broadcast and media technology supply industry, the “Adapt or Die!”-themed event will focus on strategies for innovation-driven profitability. Keynote presentations and discussion groups will examine how to maintain business value, profitability and growth in the current climate.



Peter White The annual conference brings experts and industry leaders together to debate real business improvement. Speakers include Joshua J. Stinehour, senior vice president of Silverwood Partners; Alain Andreoli, president and CEO of Grass Valley; Jeremy Morton, partner at CMS Cameron McKenna LLP; John Maxwell Hobbs, head of technology for BBC Scotland; Niko Waesche, founder and managing partner of German Media Pool; and Janne Morstøl, chief operating officer for T-VIPS.



“Technology is a powerful enabler of change, and it has transformed the broadcast industry into a very different sector than it was 20 years ago, or even five years ago,” said IABM Director General Peter White. “The rules are changing, with tumbling hardware and software costs giving new players the means to participate in the industry, which in turn presents challenges for established businesses. At the IABM annual conference, leaders from companies that are meeting these challenges will provide insights into successful business strategies.”

Session topics will include:understanding the current business climate, focusing on and optimizing business processes, revisiting customer-facing strategies,generating revenue in a changing environment,exploiting business opportunities and profitable trends,understanding changing customer requirements.



Further information about the conference and an online registration form are available at www.theiabm.org/conference.



