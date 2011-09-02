IABM Announces Awards Finalists for IBC Show

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K.—The IABM (International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers) has announced the shortlist of five finalists for the 2011 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation. The five products will be judged during the IBC2011 exhibition, with one entry receiving the prestigious IABM Peter Wayne Award in recognition of this year's outstanding contribution to broadcasting technology. All finalists will receive the IABM Award for Excellence in Design and Innovation, which recognizes products that offer significant solutions or new opportunities to the industry.

The five finalists for the 2011 IABM Awards for Design and Innovation are:



Photon Beard — PhotonSpot Nova 270

PhotonSpot Nova 270 is a new concept in low-heat, energy-efficient location lighting.



Quantel — QTube

QTube is a global media workflow that allows users to work with content anywhere in the world.



Snell — Archangel Ph.C-HD

Archangel Ph.C-HD is a real-time restoration system for film- and video-originated content.



Sony — BVM-E250

The BVM-E250 is a 25-inch OLED reference monitor for ultimate picture precision and stability.



Vision Research — Phantom v641

The Phantom v641 is a digital high-speed camera that offers ultra-slow motion playback.



An international panel of distinguished judges evaluates shortlisted products in action on the show floor. Judging criteria include innovation, excellent performance, outstanding appearance, contribution toward quality, ease of use, new capability created, or value for money. The results will be announced at the IABM Awards Reception at IBC2011 on Saturday, Sept. 10, at 6 p.m.

"Companies with products shortlisted for an IABM award have been honored by their peers as notable leaders in the evolution of broadcast technology," said Peter White, IABM director general. "Innovation and quality design always are worthy of recognition, and in a particularly challenging business landscape, they can enable greener, more efficient operations, facilitate preservation and monetization of existing A/V assets, open the door to greater creativity and quality, and drive new business opportunities. Each one of the shortlisted products brings this kind of value to our industry."



