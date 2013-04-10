IABM and NAB Announce Game Changer Award Winners at 2013 NAB Show

GLOUCESTERSHIRE, U.K. and LAS VEGAS — The International Association of Broadcasting Manufacturers and the National Association of Broadcasters announced the winners of the second-annual Game Changer Awards. The Award recognizes five products judged to have the greatest potential to revolutionize the industry. This year's winners are Bridge Technologies for PocketProbe, Masstech for Emerald for News, TC Electronic for LoudnessRadar, isovideo for Viarte, and Emmis for TagStation.



“The NAB Show always provides an exciting glimpse into future possibilities for the broadcast industry's growth and development,” said IABM Director General Peter White. “The five products honored today with Game Changer Awards are an exceptional sampling from this year's exhibition, demonstrating both an awareness of the challenges that face broadcasters today and the opportunities that tomorrow brings.”



“The NAB Show offers the perfect opportunity to recognize the ongoing innovation that drives our industry forward,” said Chris Brown, executive vice president of conventions and business operations at the NAB. “ Each year, vendors devote significant time and resources to bringing their best new developments to the show floor. The Game Changer Awards honor this effort and the forward-looking solutions it yields.”



The Game Changer Awards were open to all broadcast, digital media, and entertainment industry manufacturers and their products, and the award winners were selected by a panel of impartial experts who toured the show undercover and reviewed products and solutions during the first two days of the show.

