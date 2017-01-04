Hulu to Live Stream CBS Nets

SANTA MONICA, CALIF.—Hulu announced an agreement with CBS Corp. to carry CBS, CBS Sports Network and POP, with the potential to add additional networks in the future. All networks in the deal will be available to stream live, with much of their programming available on-demand as well, through Hulu’ s new multichannel, live TV streaming service, set to launch in the coming months.



The live-streaming service will cost $40 a month, according to Wells Fargo Senior Analyst Marci Ryvicker.



“At an investor conference, Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins announced a sub-$40 price point, which is competitive with DirecTV Now’s $35—although Hulu’s price is not a temporary promotional offer. Hulu has now signed up CBS, Fox, Disney, and Time Warner—with a broad array of networks amounting to more than 35 in total,” she wrote in an analyst’s note.



With the addition of the CBS channels, subscribers to Hulu’ s new live service will have access to “Big Bang Theory,” “NCIS,” “Big Brother,” “Blue Bloods” and “60 Minutes,” both live and on-demand.



CBS’ s sports programming, including the NFL on CBS (all preseason, regular and post-season games broadcast on CBS) and the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will also be offered on the new service, as well as news programming and specials, CBS’ s leading late night shows and major annual live events such as The Grammys. In addition, the new deal extends Showtime Networks’ existing deal with Hulu in which Showtime is offered as a premium subscription service to those customers who subscribe to Hulu’ s live or SVOD service.



“To build a successful live TV service, you have to have viewers’ favorite sports and shows—and CBS’ programming is absolutely vital to that mix,” said Mike Hopkins, CEO of Hulu. “With 21st Century Fox, Disney, Turner and now CBS on board, our new live service will offer one of the most valuable sports, news and entertainment lineups anywhere—from ESPN, Fox Sports, CBS Sports and TNT to ABC, CBS, Fox and The Disney Channel.”



Ray Hopkins, president for CBS Television Networks Distribution, said, “We are very pleased to make CBS available on Hulu’ s new live TV service. Hulu has made it clear that it understands the value that the CBS Television Network, along with Showtime and our basic cable network portfolio, will bring to this new offering. In addition, today’ s announcement represents another significant step in our strategy to deliver CBS’ s industry leading content to viewers whenever and where ever they want to watch it, at terms that are consistent with the company’ s goals.”



The CBS deal follows Hulu’ s recently announced agreements with 21st Century Fox and The Walt Disney Co., which encompassed more than 35 top networks, including broadcast networks Fox and ABC; Fox Sports networks such as the Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2 and BTN; ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN-SEC and ESPN 3; Fox Regional Sports Networks across dozens of key national markets; Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior; Fox News and Fox Business; Freeform; FX, FXX and FXM; and National Geographic and Nat Geo Wild.



Earlier this year, Hulu announced an affiliate agreement with Time Warner Inc. for live and on-demand streaming of Turner’ s suite of popular entertainment, sports, news and kids’ networks including TNT, TBS, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, truTV, Boomerang and Turner Classic Movies.



Hulu’ s new service will feature a personalized interface, that brings together live and on-demand content across living spaces and mobile devices.



Hulu regular non-live streaming TV service is $7.99 per month or commercial free for $11.99 per month.