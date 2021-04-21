Hulu Strikes Deal to Carry NFL Network, NFL RedZone

NEW YORK—Hulu and NFL Media have come to terms on a multi-year carriage agreement that will bring NFL Network and NFL Redzone to the Hulu + Live TV service in time for the 2021-2022 NFL season.

NFL Network provides year-round coverage of the NFL, including exclusive live games and studio shows like “Good Morning Football,” “NFL Total Access” and “A Football Life.” NFL Redzone, meanwhile, provides coverage of NFL game action, showing every touchdown scored on Sunday afternoons during the regular season.

“We are excited to bring NFL Network and NFL Redzone to Hulu + Live TV subscribers,” said Hans Schroeder, executive vice president and chief operating officer of NFL Media. “One of our top priorities as a league remains broadening the distribution platforms for NFL content, and we’re so very pleased to bring our lineup of award-winning shows and live games to Hulu’s live subscribers starting in the 2021 NFL season.”

This deal with Hulu is a continuation of the NFL’s push into digital/streaming platforms. When the league announced its new 10-year broadcast deal, it included Amazon Prime Video exclusively carrying “Thursday Night Football” games.

NFL Network and NFL Redzone will debut on Hulu + Live TV on Aug. 1.