Hulu + Live TV Lands on Comcast’s Xfinity Flex

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast’s Xfinity Flex streaming service for broadband customers has added Hulu + Live TV, providing users with another way to access live streaming TV as well as Hulu’s large library of series and movies.

The move comes as Comcast and other operators beef up their live streaming options for broadband customers.

It means that Xfinity Flex customers can access their programming from within Flex’s existing Hulu app by saying “Hulu” into their Xfinity Voice Remote. After signing in with their credentials, they’ll have access to their full subscription – including dozens of live channels (and associated on demand programming) spanning sports, news, kids and entertainment, Hulu originals, exclusive series, and more. In the coming weeks, new customers will be able to sign-up for the service via their Flex devices.

“The addition of Hulu + Live TV on Flex adds tremendous value for our Internet customers, giving them access to more of their streaming content and subscriptions alongside a growing catalog of free programming – all seamlessly integrated into one voice-enabled and easy-to-navigate experience,” said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president of video and entertainment, Comcast Cable.

Hulu + Live TV joins a growing list of linear streaming services available on Flex, including Xfinity Stream, SLing TV, Peacock, HBO Max, Paramount+, Xumo and Pluto.