Hulu, Fox Ink New Streaming Content Deal

LOS ANGELES—Fox Entertainment and Hulu have signed a new multi-year content deal and an extensive multi-platform strategic marketing alliance that will keep Fox’s primetime shows on the streaming platform.

As usual financial terms of the carriage deal were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the agreement, all Fox primetime entertainment programming – ranging from "Family Guy" and "The Cleaning Lady" to "The Masked Singer" and "Next Level Chef" -- will continue to stream on Hulu the next day following its linear telecast.

Additionally, the deal includes a major marketing alliance, whereby Fox and Hulu will work together on messaging for Fox's live and on-demand content.

When Disney bought most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, it got Fox’s stake in Hulu, giving it majority control, and studio operations that produce a number of Fox shows.

“Our long-standing, valued partnership with Hulu consistently generates impressive results and creates an important pathway for our scripted, unscripted and animated series to maximize viewer reach,” said Rob Wade, CEO of Fox Entertainment. “Under this new deal, Fox solidifies its longer-term streaming strategy, while harnessing the power and strength of both Hulu and Fox to better serve our audiences and bring visibility to premium content across our streaming and linear platforms.”

“Continuing to be the next-day streaming home for current Fox hits, along with out-of-season episodes of well-loved Fox titles, reinforces Hulu’s unique position in the streaming space – as the only SVOD service to carry next-day series from multiple broadcast networks,” said Joe Earley, president of Hulu. “Fox has always been a great partner, but now Rob and his teams are leveling-up our relationship with their new marketing commitments, helping viewers understand where they can watch all of these shows.”

The new deal follows the major program output deal between the two companies unveiled last February that allows Hulu to stream all out-of-season episodes of key Fox unscripted and animated programs.

Fox’s series produced by Disney Television Studios include "9-1-1", "9-1-1: Lone Star" and "The Resident", and the animated series "The Simpsons", "Family Guy", "Bob’s Burgers" and "The Great North".