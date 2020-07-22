HPA to Host Industry Recovery Town Hall on July 29

BURBANK, Calif.—The Industry Recovery Task Force, formed in May by the Hollywood Professional Association, will host the first of a series of virtual global town hall events that will explore viable plans to return to work on July 29, HPA has announced.

The IRTF was formed to understand how content creation can be enabled in a world impacted by a pandemic. Among its key objectives is to serve as a forum of collaboration, communication and thought leadership on how to resume global production and post-production; to understand the influence of evolving technical requirements like remote production; and to provide up-to-date information and access to emerging health and safety guidelines from various industry and government officials.

The town hall on July 29 will be an interactive event with a panel of experts who will provide insight on the latest scientific, technical and creative best practices to encourage global dialogue. The panel will include Carolyn Giardina, tech editor, Hollywood Reporter, as the moderator; Michael Cioni, global senior vice president of innovation at Frame.io; Doug Kent, president, Westwind Media; Steve Rivkin, ACE, president at American Cinema Editors; Dr. Daniel Z. Uslan, co-chief infection prevention officer for UCLA Health; and Zev Yaroslavsky, director, Los Angeles Initiative, UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs.

Leon Silverman, who is serving as the IRTF chair, and HPA Board member Craig German are chairing the town hall. Also, HPA President Seth Hallen will introduce the event.

“By bringing together a multi-disciplinary group of experts, the town hall will explore the intricacies of building a bridge for the industry to safely return to work,” said Silverman. “We will address, in a fact-based, expert led discussion, how to stabilize our return and the steps that are required for individuals and companies in our business to safely work and sustain themselves in the process.”