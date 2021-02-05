HPA Tech Retreat Launching HPA Engage Content Portal

BURBANK, Calif.—The 2021 HPA Tech Retreat is just a little more than a month away, and HPA is providing more details on not only what will be discussed during the conference, but how its attendees will access it with the new HPA Engage content portal.

The HPA Tech Retreat will be conducted virtually because of the ongoing pandemic, but HPA has crafted the HPA Engage to make it different from a typical Zoom conference.

“We began from the ground up to design an experience that is different from the many back-to-back video conferences that are now a routine part of our workdays,” said Seth Hallen, HPA president. “HPA Engage is designed to be an elegant access point to all of the events and content from the Retreat, and will continue after the event to be a vibrant, content rich, educational hub of information for our members.

HPA Director Phil Kubel and HPA Digital Projects Coordinator Max Ma developed HPA Engage.

In addition, HPA has announced a more detailed agenda for the HPA Tech Retreat, crafted by Tech Retreat maestro March Schubin.

Schedule highlights include thought Hallen’s welcome on March 15; Schubin’s Technology year in review also on March 15; leadership content drops throughout the retreat; HPA Produced Documentaries; Critical Conversations on virtual production, including a case study of producing opera on March 16; breakfast roundtables on March 16, 23 and 24; the main program, featuring industry leaders discussing critical trends and technologies; the Tech Retreat Innovation Zone; the HPA Tech Retreat Supersession from March 23-24; and the HPA Tech Retreat Quiz.