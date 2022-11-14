HPA Opens Registration For ’23 Tech Retreat

The Hollywood Professional Association has opened registration for the HPA Tech Retreat, Feb. 20-23, 2023, at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spas in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

HPA has issued a call for proposals for presentations and panels to be held during the tech retreat. Topics may include anything related to the field. No formal proposal is required, simply a sentence or two from the presenter. “Anything from scene to seen and gear to ear is fair game,” HPA says.

The retreat will once again feature breakfast roundtables in addition to the main program. The hour-long roundtables will be held on Feb. 21, 22 and 23.

The HPA Awards program is sold out, but the organization has a waiting list for those wishing to see if space becomes available.

The registration fee for the entire event is $1,995 for HPA members and $2,395 for non-members. One-day registration is $995 for HPA members and $1,175 for non-members. Fees do not include hotel accommodations.

Exhibition space in the Innovation Zone is available.

More information is available online (opens in new tab).