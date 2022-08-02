HPA Issues Call for Proposals for 2023 Tech Retreat

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) has issued a call for proposals for the main program and breakfast roundtables for the 2023 HPA Tech Retreat. The event, which draws the full complement of innovative thinkers working at the intersection of artistry and technology, will take place Feb. 20-23 at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

The main program of the Tech Retreat, curated by Mark Schubin, culminates the 4-day event. The program offers a broad and deep view of important issues and advances in media technology that sets the agenda for the year ahead. The call for submissions will close Oct. 14.

ThE 2023 HPA Tech Retreat's schedule will begin with the retreat's popular "TR-X"—a one-day deep dive into a new topic— and continues with the Supersession and ends with the main conference program. As in the past, breakfast roundtables, networking events and the Innovation Zone will complement the daily sessions.

The HPA Tech Retreat attracts a dazzling spectrum of distinguished participants, both attendees and speakers, and engages leaders from myriad contexts and roles to inform the conversation.

Call for Proposals: Main Program

Main program presentations are strictly reserved for marketing-free content and can focus on anything within a wide range of topics affecting the media tech industry and content creation. The informal proposals can be as short as a few words in length, but must be submitted by the would-be presenter to proposals@hpaonline.com. Typically, main program presentations are half an hour in duration, including setup and Q&A. Time limits are strictly enforced. Decisions on the program are expected in November.

Schubin has noted that proposals from those new to the event and members of underrepresented groups are encouraged, and their perspectives greatly valued.

Call for Proposals: Breakfast Roundtables

Breakfast roundtables, unlike the main program presentations, are permitted to include marketing information. They take place Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday mornings of the event.

Breakfast roundtables always fill quickly and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no vetting process. Proposals must be submitted directly by their proposed table moderators. Once the maximum number of tables is reached, no more will be accepted. New this year, no more than three roundtables will be permitted per organization per day. All breakfast roundtable moderators must be registered for the Retreat and there is no Retreat registration discount conveyed by moderating a breakfast roundtable. Proposals should be submitted to proposals@hpaonline.com.

Seth Hallen, President of HPA, said, “The velocity of technological advancement in our industry demands that that we benefit from one another’s wisdom. Last year’s incredible HPA Tech Retreat was an indelible reminder of how much wisdom and critical knowledge is available in our community and the impact that can spring from one short week—we have seen ripples from our Tech Retreat conversations across the industry through the months since the last event . I urge you to consider putting together a proposal for a presentation or a panel discussion. We need your thought leadership, and we are excited to connect.”

The HPA Tech Retreat perennially sells out, with HPA members granted access to early registration. It is anticipated that the attendance and presentation slots for 2023 will fill particularly quickly. Early registration and proposal submission are highly encouraged.