HPA Board of Directors Adds Four Members

BURBANK, Calif.—The Hollywood Professional Association has announced that Paul Chapman, Kari Grubin and Joachim Zell have joined the HPA Board of Directors, while Michael DeValue will join the Board as the SMPTE representative.

Chapman, Grubin and Zell’s will serve three-year terms on the board that officially began on Jan. 1, 2020. All three have worked previously with HPA. Grubin chaired Women in post and helped launch the Young Entertainment Professionals program. Chapman was previously the liaison to SMPTE. Zell is an active member of the HPA Awards committee.

DeValue, who is taking over as the SMPTE rep from Chapman, will serve a one-year term.

“There are many exciting developments that will be announced in the coming months, and it is more important than ever that a talented Board is in place,” said Seth Hallen, HPA president. “Now with the additions of Paul, Kari, JZ and Michael, we are ready to continue our forward motion.”

All of the additions were announced at the recent HPA Tech Retreat.