HPA Announces New Award for Indie Filmmakers

LOS ANGELES: The Hollywood Post Alliance announced a new craft award category for independent feature films at the 2012 HPA Awards. The category, which will include three separate awards recognizing color grading, sound and editing, was conceived to recognize the community of post production professionals who work on independent feature films.



The HPA Awards, established in 2006, honor the innovative efforts of post production experts, artists and companies at work in the dynamic and crucial post production arena, and have grown to be seen as the industry’s highest honors. The Awards encompass craft categories including: Outstanding Color Grading using a DI process for feature film, Outstanding Color Grading for television and commercials, Outstanding Editing, Sound, and Compositing for feature film, television and commercials. Entries in this first-ever indie category in the HPA Awards are encouraged, with the hope that the category will take hold and become an important part of the Awards from this year on.



In addition to the craft categories, there are a handful of special awards bestowed during the HPA Awards including; the Engineering Excellence Award sponsored by NAB Show, HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production, Lifetime Achievement and the Charles S. Swartz Award, which recognizes broad and lasting contributions to the industry.



