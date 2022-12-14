HPA Announces Main Conference Program Schedule

LOS ANGELES—The future of content localization, the ambiguity of being “green” and the transformation of broadcasters into media companies with the assistance of advanced technologies are three of the topics the Hollywood Professional Association (HPA) will explore during its 2023 HPA Tech Retreat (opens in new tab) main conference in February 2023 at the Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa in Rancho Mirage, Calif., the association said this week.

Composed of the TR-X (Monday, Feb. 20), the Supersession (Tuesday, Feb.21), and the main conference program (Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 22-24), the HPA Retreat will feature curated presentations focused on the issues confronting the media industry.

“We received a true abundance of riches this year. Not only were there more proposals than ever, but they were of exceptionally high quality,” said Mark Schubin, who has steered the retreat for 25 years. “Look for presentations from four major studios talking about some of the most important projects. You will see presentations on immersive entertainment like MSG Dome, as well as virtual production, security, and cloud technologies.”

The Innovation Zone and the HPA Tech Retreat demo room have grown and will include presentations and demos beyond the walls of the traditional Innovation Zone space, it said.

Three of the four days of the Tech Retreat also feature breakfast roundtables with company representatives and experts speaking and leading discussions on a variety of topics.

Registration for this limited-attendance gathering is open and available online (opens in new tab).