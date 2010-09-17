HPA Alliance Announces Judges Award Winners

Four technology companies will be honored with a special HPA Judges Award when the Hollywood Post Alliance holds its HPA Awards ceremony on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles. The companies will be recognized for their inventive thinking and execution of concept with a special honor, the HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation in Post Production. The companies; FotoKem, Gradient Effects, Light Iron Digital and Reliance MediaWorks, were chosen after a recent judging session by a blue-ribbon panel of judges.



The Creativity and Innovation Award was conceived in recognition of the creative, technology-fueled and challenging environment that content creators, post production facilities, experts, and manufacturers operate in. The Award offers an opportunity to reward innovative thinking in the areas of new tools, workflows and ideas that enhance the post production process from a technical, creative or efficiency perspective. The Creativity and Innovation Award was created to shine a spotlight on companies and individuals that demonstrate excellence in one or more of these areas.



Carolyn Giardina, Chairman of the HPA Awards Committee noted that, “The Judges Award for Innovation and Creativity was created in direct response to the innovation occurring in the post production community. It was apparent that our vibrant and ingenious community was consistently creating new ways to work and improve methodology, and the Awards Committee and Board wanted to recognize such expansive thinking." The HPA Creativity and Innovation judges found that these four companies and the individuals at work there have developed products and processes that will support the industry’s work today and lay critical groundwork for the future growth of post production.



Winners of the 2010 HPA Judges Award for Creativity and Innovation:

FotoKem – nextLAB Mobile

nextLAB Mobile supports productions in remote locations. Developed with proprietary software combined with commodity hardware, nextLAB presents an advanced toolset for file-based post production, from safe ingest of camera original media, audio sync, archive, color and lut application, through transcode.

Reliance MediaWorks – Custom Image Processing

Reliance MediaWorks has created advanced software applications for higher quality image results. With custom image processing for film, video, and digital sources, Reliance can enhance both classic films and new productions. Recent titles include Avatar, The Social Network, and Fantasia.



Gradient Effects – GLoW

Co-founders Olcun Tan and Thomas Tannenberger created GLoW (Gradient Location-Optimized Workflow) as a 2D or stereoscopic 3D previsualization and nonlinear production system. GLoW consists of a proprietary software plug-in and related workflow that features many applications for filmmakers including cinematographers, directors, production designers and producers.

Light Iron Digital – OUTPOST and LIGHTSTREAM

The Light Iron OUTPOST and LIGHTSTREAM systems empower productions to maximize the potential of file-based acquisition tools. OUTPOST is designed to bring the lab on set. Consisting of hardware, software, and storage, OUTPOST equips operators to verify footage, create back-ups, render one-light dailies, and transcode footage for editorial. LIGHTSTREAM is Light Irons proprietary tool for distributing dailies, which utilizes mobile viewing devices including iPad, iPhone, and Droid



