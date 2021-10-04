HP Finalizes Acquisition of Teradici

PALO ALTO, Calif.—HP Inc. today said it has completed its acquisition of remote computing software developer Teradici Corp. Details of the transaction were not immediately available.

Teradici has played an important role in enabling television broadcasters and other media and entertainment companies to maintain operations during the pandemic. Its technology has enabled those working remotely from home to use PCs, tablets and Chromebooks to access media content stored and software tools on office workstations or in the cloud and perform video editing, graphics creation and other common content creation tasks without experiencing latency.

The acquisition will enhance HP’s capabilities in the Personal Systems category by delivering new compute models and software-enabled digital services tailored for hybrid work, HP said.

“This deal supports our broader strategy to innovate at the heart of hybrid by creating new computing experiences, services and subscriptions that meet changing customer needs and drive profitable growth,” said Alex Cho, president of Personal Systems at HP Inc. “We are delighted to officially welcome the incredibly talented Teradici team to HP.”

The acquisition enables HP to enhance its remote services and solutions by offering customers a single subscription to Teradici Cloud Access Software and ZCentral Remote Boost. The integrated subscription will be available for purchase by the end of the calendar year, it said.