HP Finalizes Acquisition of Teradici
The move advances HP’s strategy of innovating to support hybrid workflows
PALO ALTO, Calif.—HP Inc. today said it has completed its acquisition of remote computing software developer Teradici Corp. Details of the transaction were not immediately available.
Teradici has played an important role in enabling television broadcasters and other media and entertainment companies to maintain operations during the pandemic. Its technology has enabled those working remotely from home to use PCs, tablets and Chromebooks to access media content stored and software tools on office workstations or in the cloud and perform video editing, graphics creation and other common content creation tasks without experiencing latency.
The acquisition will enhance HP’s capabilities in the Personal Systems category by delivering new compute models and software-enabled digital services tailored for hybrid work, HP said.
“This deal supports our broader strategy to innovate at the heart of hybrid by creating new computing experiences, services and subscriptions that meet changing customer needs and drive profitable growth,” said Alex Cho, president of Personal Systems at HP Inc. “We are delighted to officially welcome the incredibly talented Teradici team to HP.”
The acquisition enables HP to enhance its remote services and solutions by offering customers a single subscription to Teradici Cloud Access Software and ZCentral Remote Boost. The integrated subscription will be available for purchase by the end of the calendar year, it said.
More information is available on the HP website.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.