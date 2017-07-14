House Subcommittee Recommends Full CPB Funding
WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting has gotten the thumbs up from the House Labor Subcommittee to receive level funding—$445 million—for fiscal year 2020. This goes against President Trump’s past recommendations that funding of the CPB be phased out. Both Democrats and Republicans have been in support of the organization.
The full story is available on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
