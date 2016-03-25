Horse Racing Track Saddles Up With Grass Valley

MONTREAL—Keeneland Race Course in Lexington, Ky., is home to two annual horse race meets every year, and in 2015 hosted the Breeder’s Cup World Championships. The track recently upgraded its equipment from Grass Valley for its live production, according to the content and production workflow provider. Among the gear added to the track from GV were routing, replay and control systems.

For routing, Keeneland acquired GV’s NV9000 router control system and its NVision 8500 Hybrid router. The NV9000 features adaptable panels for control, and router controllers to streamline production. The NVision 8500 provided integrated audio processing and simplified cable management.

The track also now has a K2 Dyno replay system. This new replay system allows users to switch angles, add transitions, change speeds and shuttle. It can create and queue playlists and add clips. A touchscreen user interface is also featured.

The combination of GV’s K2 Central TX with the K2 Dyno control system is also now a part of the track’s infrastructure. This system provides up to 20 channels shared on the K2 Central storage platform. The two K2 Dyno controllers offer two replay control positions with access to content shared between the channels simultaneously.

These new GV pieces join previously installed gear from the company at the track, including LDX cameras.