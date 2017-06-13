Hodge Structural Engineers Name Robinson Principal Structural Engineer

EVANSVILLE, IND.—John W. Robinson, P.E., has been appointed as the principal structure engineer, Tower Division, for Hodge Structural Engineers. He took over the position as of June 1.

John Robinson and Gray Hodge

Robinson will supervise the engineering analysis, design and specialty services/structures for broadcast and communications clients.

Robinson previously served as a senior engineer, structural division, for Electronics Research Inc. for 23 years. He is licensed in 18 states as a professional engineer and is a member of the Telecommunications Industry Association T.R. 14 committee and contributing author of the current TIA-222 and 322 design standards.

“John Robinson’s expertise in tower and antenna design and analysis, along with his knowledge of the TIA standard, expands and enhances the services we offer to our clients,” said Gray Hodge, principal and owner of HSE.