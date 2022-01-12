Hemisphere Media Group to Launch 5 Networks on fuboTV
WAPA América, Cinelatino, Pasiones, CentroAméricaTV and Televisión Dominicana will bow on fuboTV’s Latino tier of service
MIAMI—Hemisphere Media Group has announced that it has inked a multi-year carriage agreement with fuboTV to make all five of Hemisphere’s cable networks available in HD to subscribers of fuboTV's Latino channel plan in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.
The networks, which include WAPA América, Cinelatino, Pasiones, CentroAméricaTV and Televisión Dominicana, are expected to become available on the virtual MVPD's platform in Q1 of 2022.
“Virtual MVPD platforms continue to experience robust growth, and we applaud our partners at fuboTV for seeking to offer a comprehensive viewing experience to consumers, particularly Hispanic/Latino viewers, by providing them with the high-quality differentiated content they seek," said Alan J. Sokol, president and CEO of Hemisphere Media Group.
Hemisphere owns and operates five U.S. Hispanic cable networks, two Latin American cable networks, a broadcast television network in Puerto Rico, a Spanish-language subscription streaming service in the U.S., a Spanish-language content distribution company and has an ownership interest in a broadcast television network in Colombia.
