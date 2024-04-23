Hemisphere Media Group Launches WAPA+ on the Roku Channel

MIAMI, Fla.—As part of a push to expand its FAST channel and streaming operations, Hemisphere Media Group has launched its free ad supported television (FAST) channel WAPA+ on The Roku Channel.

WAPA+ is the only FAST channel serving the large and fast-growing Puerto Rican community in the U.S., and leverages the programming of WAPA-TV, which has been Puerto Rico’s #1 TV network for 14 consecutive years, the company reported.

WAPA+ offers 70 hours of local news, information, and entertainment programming every week. Puerto Ricans are the second largest U.S. Hispanic community, with an estimated 5.8 million Puerto Ricans living in the U.S. mainland.

“We are thrilled to bring the best of Puerto Rican news and entertainment to Roku users in the U.S. mainland, elevating the richness of the Puerto Rican culture nationwide,” said Alan Sokol, CEO for Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. “WAPA has been a pioneer in Puerto Rican broadcasting for over seven decades, providing top-quality programming that resonates with audiences of all ages. With this new partnership, WAPA+ will keep Boricua viewers in the mainland connected to their beloved island.”

The launch is part of Hemisphere Media Group’s plans to expand its FAST channels operation. It’s FAST channels now also includes TODOCINE, a channel for Spanish-language films, TODO NOVELAS, Más Pasiones, which features dramas from around the world, and upcoming ES24, which targets the Salvadorian community residing in the U.S.