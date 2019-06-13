Hearst’s Jordan Wertlieb Elected NAB Joint Board Chair

WASHINGTON—The NAB has announced the results from its board elections, with Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television Inc., voted to serve as chairman for the NAB Joint Board of Directors. Wertlieb takes over the position from Caroline Beasley, CEO of Beasley Media Group, whose term had expired.

Jordan Wertlieb

Other results included the election of Graham Media Group President and CEO Emily Barr as the NAB Television Board chair. She will be joined by Ralph Oakley, president and CEO at Quincy Media Inc., as the TV Board’s first vice chair, and Perry Sook, Nexstar Media Group Inc.’s president and CEO, as the second vice chair.

On the radio side, David Santrella, president of Broadcast Media, Salem Media Group, was elected Radio Board chair. Randy Gravely, TriState Communications Inc. president and CEO, is now Radio Board’s first vice chair, and Bruce Goldsen, the president and co-owner of WKHM-AM/FM, WIBM, Jackson Works Inc., is the second vice chair.

In addition, Brandon Burgess, chairman and CEO of ION Media Networks, was appointed as the designated TV network seat on NAB Board’s Executive Committee, while Alfred Liggins, CEO and president of Urban One Inc. is Radio Board’s major group representative seat with the Executive Committee.

The elections took place during the NAB Board of Directors meeting from June 11-12 in Washington, D.C.