Hearst TV Names Stefan Hadl Senior Vice President of Broadcast Engineering & Technology

NEW YORK CITY—Hearst Television has promoted Stefan Hadl, who has worked for the past three years as vice president of engineering, to senior vice president of broadcast engineering and technology, Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb said today.

“Stefan is an outstanding leader. He has been instrumental in advancing Hearst Television technology, leading our teams in the rollout of next generation television, and synthesizing the distribution of all our video assets on current and emerging platforms,” Wertlieb said. “Thanks to Stefan’s vision, our company is well-positioned to meet the expectations of the consumer while concurrently leading and attracting extraordinary talent to embrace the industry’s important and rapid video transformation.”

Hadl led a team that helped navigate the operation of Hearst Television stations through the pandemic, including workflows involved with people working remotely and onsite. The same team under his leadership launched more than 40 new digital multicast channels across Hearst TV’s footprint and drove the company’s participation in the nationwide rollout of NextGen TV—with 14 of its 20 largest market stations taking part, the company said.

A member of multiple industry organizations, including ATSC, NAB, SMPTE, SBE and the Pearl consortium, Hadl joined Hearst Television in 1995 as a broadcast engineer at KCRA-TV (now the KCRA-TV/KQCA-TV duopoly) in Sacramento, Calif.

Since then, he has held several engineering leadership positions at the company, including director of engineering at WMUR-TV in Manchester, N.H.; director of engineering at KCRA-TV/KQCA-TV, after returning to the station; and director of engineering and operations at WCVB-TV in Boston. Before becoming group vice president of engineering, he served as director of engineering of Hearst Television’s eastern region stations, including its Baltimore radio stations.