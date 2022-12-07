Hearst TV Appoints Joe Addalia To Vice President, Broadcast Technology

NEW YORK—Hearst Television has promoted Joe Addalia to vice president of broadcast technology, a role in which he will have expanded responsibilities for finding, sourcing and implementing new technology to meet the station group’s TV operations requirements, the company said today.

Addalia, a frequent presenter at TV Tech summits and other industry gatherings, will continue to report to Stefan Hadl, newly appointed vice president of broadcast engineering and technology, Hearst Television said.

“For years, Joe has been an instrumental member of Hearst Television’s technology team, working with technology partners to ensure our company is well-positioned to capitalize on the rapid evolution of content gathering, creation and delivery,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb.

“The speed of change and our company’s commitment to be on the forefront of the industry requires leadership, and Joe has always represented our group exceptionally -- and will continue to do even more in his new role, working closely with Stefan and our leaders across Hearst Television.”

Pointing to the “passion and knowledge” Addalia has for technology affecting Hearst Television’s business and the industry at large, Hadl said the newly appointed vice president “will continue to be a vital resource as we move the company into the future.”

“The entire Hearst Television technology leadership team is committed to success. I could not be prouder of the team leading our engineering and technology efforts,” said Hadl.

A broadcast engineer for nearly four decades, Addalia joined Hearst Television in 2006 when the group acquired WKCF-TV in Orlando, Fla., from Emmis Communications. Among Addalia’s responsibilities have been broadcast technology for the group’s operations, including playout, news systems, asset management and NextGen TV (ATSC 3.0). Serving as Hearst Televisions, representative on various industry technology committees, he also has overseen interactive and second-screen TV and muiticasting technology, Hearst Television said.

At Emmis Communications, Addalia was corporate director of engineering technology. Prior to Emmis, he was corporate director of engineering for New Jersey-based broadcaster Press Communications. There he designed and constructed the studio and transmitter facilities for WKCF. (Emmis purchased the station in 1999.) He began at Press Communications in 1988 as chief engineer, the company said.

Addalia holds an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Television and is an SBE Certified Broadcast Engineer and an active Member of SBE Chapter 42 in Central Florida as well as an SMPTE Florida Section Manager. In 2016 he was honored as a recipient of the Technology Leadership Award from “Broadcasting & Cable” magazine.

He will continue to be based in Orlando.