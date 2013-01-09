Hearst News Vice President Barbara Maushard Takes on More Work

NEW YORK – Barbara Maushard, who since 2008 has served as a Vice President, News, for Hearst Television Inc., based at the company’s New York headquarters, will succeed Brian Bracco in oversight of the company’s corporate news efforts.



In her expanded role, Maushard will lead Hearst Television’s news product -- on-air, online and on mobile platforms.



“Barb has served with distinction at several Hearst stations, leading award-winning news teams,” said David J. Barrett, Hearst Television chairman and CEO. “Her dedication to quality and excellence in local journalism has been instrumental in the success our stations have had in serving their local audiences.



“Barb will continue to work closely with Candy Altman, a 12-year member of the Hearst Television news management team,” Barrett added. “Candy has played an essential role in our Company’s industry-leading reputation as a trusted source in local markets throughout the country for political news coverage.”



Before moving to the New York headquarters in 2008, Maushard was news director at Hearst’s WESH-TV, the NBC affiliate in Orlando. Her career with Hearst has taken her through four of the company’s stations; prior to WESH, she was at WISN-TV, the Milwaukee ABC affiliate which, during her term there as News Director, launched seven and a half hours of local news programming and earned a national Peabody Award for investigative journalism. She also served as News Director at KHBS/KHOG, serving the Fort Smith/Fayetteville, Ark., TV market. She began at Hearst as Executive Producer at KMBC-TV, Kansas City, where she was part of the team that won a Society of Professional Journalists award for breaking news coverage, and traveled to Cuba to co-produce special coverage of the Pope’s visit there. She began her television career at WHOI in her hometown of Peoria, Illinois, later working at WCMH, Columbus and WMAR, Baltimore.



Maushard has served as vice-chair of the ABC News Directors Advisory Board and is a member of the Radio-Television Digital News Association. She graduated with a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Bradley University in Peoria.



Hearst has 29 TV and two radio stations in 30 markets covering 18 percent of U.S. TV households.

