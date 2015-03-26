HDMI 2.0 Now Standard for All Archimedia 4K/UHD Products

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. – Archimedia Technology will now make HDMI 2.0 outputs the standard for all current and future 4K/UHD products, including the Atlas 4K/UHD and Atlas Extreme.

With Atlas 4K/UHD and Atlas Extreme equipped with HDMI 2.0, customers can view up to 4K 60p and UHD 60p content on HDMI 2.0-capable 4K projectors and UHDTVs directly using their HDMI 2.0 inputs, no SDI-to-HDMI conversion necessary.

Archimedia is also offering free software upgrades for the Atlas 4K/UHD and Atlas Extreme. Features include a new playlist that lets users queue up multiple media files in any mix of different formats, which Atlas will play sequentially.

All Archimedia products with HDMI 2.0 are available for shipping.