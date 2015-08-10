HD Channels to Grow to 7,500 by 2019

DUBLIN – A recent report from Research and Markets, which is based out of Dublin, covered the broadcast switchers market and its expected growth from 2014-2020. The report revealed that systems that were compatible with HD made up about 75 percent of the market, and according to Research and Markets, that number is not expected to shrink over the next five years.

The increasing demand for HD broadcast for things like sporting events and music programs has led to a global increase of HD satellite broadcast subscribers. This has resulted in the creation of more HD channels. As of 2013, there were 4,500 HD channels available. By 2019 that number is expected to exceed 7,500 at a compound annual growth rate of nine percent.

Inversely, the demand for SD is expected to decline over the same period. The markets for 3D and 4K, however, are expected to go up and help grow the broadcast switchers market.

The global broadcast switchers market was valued at $1.28 billion in 2013 and is expected to grow 6.7 percent from 2014-2020. However, the lack of standardization in content distribution and high cost of broadcasting equipment may inhibit the growth of the market, according to the report.

