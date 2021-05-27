HBO Max To Launch in 39 Latam Territories

BURBANK, Calif.—WarnerMedia is expanding the international footprint of its HBO Max service with planned launches in 39 Territories in Latin America and the Caribbean starting June 29th.

The services will be available with two subscription plans: Standard and Mobile starting from US $3 per month. Prices per plan and country will vary.

The services will include content from brands such as HBO, Warner Bros., Max Originals, DC and Cartoon Network as well as Warner Bros. movies, at no additional cost, 35 days after their release in theaters in Latin America, the company reported.

UEFA Champions League matches live-streamed in Brazil and Mexico

“Our launch in Latin America and the Caribbean is the first step in our global rollout of HBO Max,” commented Johannes Larcher, head of HBO Max International. “We are thrilled that fans across the region will soon be able to enjoy HBO Max and its amazing collection of content. WarnerMedia is one of the most popular and trusted sources of entertainment across Latin America, and we are very excited that our global journey starts here.”

The territories include: Anguilla, Antigua, Argentina, Aruba, B.V.I., Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia, St. Vincent, Suriname, Trinidad & Tobago, Turks and Caicos, Uruguay and Venezuela.

The Standard plan offers families access to 3 simultaneous users, 5 personalized profiles, content downloads and video in high definition with some titles in 4K, across all supported devices.

The Mobile plan offers access to the same content catalog, but has been designed for an individual experience with a single, standard definition stream on supported smartphones and tablets, with optimized image quality.

The platform will also be available through partners like AT&T Mexico, a leading mobile operator in Mexico, and regional partners such as DirecTV Latin America, Sky Brasil and DirecTV GO, and Grupo América Móvil which will offer HBO Max to their subscribers.

Those users who have an existing HBO linear subscription through participating distribution partners such as Claro Video (Mexico), Claro (Brazil), Claro (Latam), Oi (Brazil), Tim (Brazil), TotalPlay (Mexico), VIVO (Brazil), VTR (Chile), will have access to HBO Max for no additional cost.

More distribution partners will be announced in the upcoming weeks.