Harvey Caplan Dies at 82

STARKVILLE, MISS.: Television engineering pioneer Harvey Caplan passed away earlier this week, following a battle with cancer.



The television engineering pioneer started as a design engineer and design group manager in the aerospace industry before beginning his career in television. He joined CBS Laboratories in 1960 and is credited with design work for the Lunar Orbitor Program, the DRIPS Program, the Linotron System, the Vidifont and other projects. Other notable employers include Thomson Broadcast, Ikegami, Chyron and J.A. Taylor & Associates.



Caplan is survived by his wife, Twanna, and two children.



A golf enthusiast, Caplan spent his last years managing The Links at Starkville.



