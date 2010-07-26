Harris Taps Doug Means for VP Slot



Harris Corp. has announced the selection of Doug Means as vice president and general manager of the company’s newly created workflow, infrastructure and networking (WIN) unit in its Broadcast Communication division. Means will be based in Toronto and will report to Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications.



“The formation of our new WIN business unit is part of our company’s strategic response to the need for closer collaboration among the creative, technological and business portions of today’s media companies,” said Morris. “Doug’s broad experience in worldwide sales, product management, manufacturing operations, quality improvement and global market expansion will enable us to break down silos, increase collaboration and deliver the high-quality technology and business solutions that our customers need to monetize consumers in today’s multiplatform world.”



Means has a history of delivering technology solutions on a worldwide basis. He spent 14 years with Motorola in management and sales roles, and also was employed by Zenith Data Systems and Sears Business Centers. His most recent position was as chief operating officer at Imagine Communications.



