Harris Names Scarcella as VP, GM



Harris Corporation has announced the promotion of John Scarcella to vice president and general manager of consumer business of the company’s broadcast communications division. He will report to Harris Morris, president of that division.



Scarcella’s duties will include deployment of Harris products into key consumer markets, and overseeing operations regarding global sales, marketing and fulfillment efforts. His career includes 25 years with Sony Electronics in various senior and executive positions, and most recently served as president for Professional Solutions of America, in charge of sales, marketing, service, design and engineering, integration and strategic business development.



"John has a stellar record of success and well-established relationships in the markets we are targeting.” said Morris in a recent press release. “We are thrilled to have him leading our consumer business effort that will leverage the strong and expanding technology and service capabilities [of Harris].”



Scarcella holds a bachelor’s in economics from Providence College, and a master’s in business administration from Iona College.



