Harris develops native XDCAM file interchange between its Nexio servers and Avid HD systems

Due to new development work and a technology sharing partnership between the two companies, Harris’Nexio AMP and Nexio XS video servers now support Avid file interchange of native Sony XDCAM HD (4:2:2) material when using Avid’s Interplay Transfer software.

The Harris Nexio server product line has long supported native Sony XDCAM file formats — including XDCAM, XDCAM HD422 and XDCAM EX. The Avid Interplay Transfer support of Sony XDCAM HD422 native files between Nexio and Avid HD News production and editing systems is a new breakthrough that simplifies and improves the HD news production process.

This tighter integration allows users editing XDCAM HD content within Avid HD news production and editing systems to seamlessly transfer that content to and from Harris Nexio servers. The media remains native throughout the ingest, editing and playout process, eliminating the multigenerational loss often associated with format transcoding.

The new development benefits broadcasters that are using Harris Nexio servers with Avid production products, such as the NewsCutter and Media Composer editing systems, and Avid Interplay system. While Avid users typically employ Avid storage systems, such as Avid Unity ISIS for caching their work during editing and production, they often employ the Harris Nexio server to import newly acquired footage into Avid systems or export their finished Avid files to Nexio for playout to air.

As part of the new workflow compatibility, Harris is offering a free software upgrade that enables existing Nexio AMP platforms and previous-generation Nexio XS model servers to support native XDCAM HD422 file transfers via Avid Interplay Transfer. The new Nexio Volt server, which offers an economical, slimmed-down version of the AMP feature set, also supports the new native Avid XDCAM HD422 workflow with the addition of inexpensive, external hardware.