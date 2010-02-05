Harris CEO Howard Lance to Keynote 2010 NAB Show

WASHINGTON: Harris Corp. Chairman, President and COE Howard Lance will be a keynote speaker at the 2010 NAB Show in Las Vegas in April. He will “focus on how commercial broadcast technology has increased the performance and reduced the price of military equipment for many intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance applications--including the use of consumer technology by government and defense leaders to help homeland security, warfighting and peacekeeping efforts,” according to the NAB.



Lance will also participate in a morning session entitled “Dual Utilization of Broadcast Technology for Industry and Government,” on Wednesday, April 14, Lance will discuss “how the integration of government and commercial technologies can create ‘cross-over’ applications that benefit both sectors,” NAB said.



Lance was appointed president and CEO and elected to the Harris board in 2003. Before joining Harris, he was president of NCR Corp.and chief operating officer of its retail and financial group. Previously, he spent 17 years with Emerson ElectricCo., where he held senior management positions.



Lance was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve on the National Security Telecommunications Advisory Committee. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Florida Institute of Technology and the Board of Governors of the Aerospace Industries Association.