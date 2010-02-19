Harris Adds Avid Support



Harris Nexio AMP and Nexio XS servers are now compatible with Avid file interchange of native Sony XDCAM HD422 HD material via Avid Interplay Transfer software. The company said the integration enables streamlined HD news workflow and preserves picture quality.



Avid customers editing their content in native XDCAM HD422 within Avid HD news production and editing systems can transfer that content to and from Harris Nexio servers. The media remains native throughout the ingest, editing and playout process—eliminating the multigenerational loss common to format transcoding.



"This improved interface enables us to support the growing community of broadcasters that want to work with Sony XDCAM HD422, and more importantly, keep the signal within the native XDCAM HD422 codec from ingest through playout," said Brian Cabeceiras, vice president of technology and strategic marketing, Harris Broadcast Communications.



Harris is offering a free software upgrade.



