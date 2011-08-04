Harmonic unveils software solutions to support multiscreen video services

Recognizing that different work environments and processes call for different solutions (in the form of hardware, software or both), Harmonic Inc., a company that has traditionally delivered hardware-only solutions, has developed a family of software products that streamline live and file-based multiscreen video production and processing and allow content and service providers to choose the product that’s right for them.

The new ProMedia family, which will be featured at Harmonic's stand #1.B20 during IBC2011 in Amsterdam, employs H.264 video compression algorithms (the same intellectual property behind Harmonic’s Electra encoders) to facilitate reliable transcoding, packaging, and origination functions to support the delivery of live video streaming and all types of VOD services to TVs, PCs, tablets, smart phones and other IP-connected devices. ProMedia is also ideal for content creation in file-based workflows.

The ProMedia suite of software products can be deployed individually or as an end-to-end video processing solution. It can be integrated with third-party digital rights management systems, asset management systems, and content distribution networks, in addition to other Harmonic products, such as encoders, receivers, playout servers and storage devices.

Harmonic is making available four software products across the family: ProMedia Live, a real-time video processing and transcoding system powered by Rhozet technology; ProMedia Carbon (formerly Carbon Coder), a file-based transcoder that supports the variety of acquisition, editing, broadcast, Web, and mobile formats; ProMedia Package, a carrier-grade adaptive streaming preparation system for secure, high-value Internet video services; and ProMedia Origin, an HTTP and RTMP streaming video server designed for originating a broad range of multiscreen services in a scalable, easy-to-manage, carrier-class platform.

The ProMedia suite supports industry-standard protocols from Adobe, Apple, and Microsoft to maximize device interoperability.

Control and management can be handled by Harmonic NMX Digital Service Manager‚ or a Web-based GUI for real-time services. Harmonic is offering server-based hardware appliances to host the various ProMedia software applications. Customer shipments are expected to begin this month.