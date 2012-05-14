Harmonic unveils MediaGrid software version 3.1 with high-end post workflow support

Harmonic has released Omneon MediaGrid System Software Version 3.1, designed to support the performance needs of high-end post-production workflows.

Equipped with this software, MediaGrid storage systems can support ingest, editing, color correction, grading and manipulation of uncompressed media. The release extends MediaGrid to post-production workflows with high-bit-rate compressed formats, such as ProRes 444 and Avid DNxHD.

MediaGrid comes with client-side multi-pathing software that can deliver more than a gigabyte per second of throughput to individual clients and tens of gigabytes per second of aggregate throughput — the levels of bandwidth needed by applications that work with uncompressed content. This uncompressed content can be a single large file or take the form of file-per-frame formats such as DPX.

At the 2012 NAB Show, Harmonic demonstrated 2K/4K editing with DPX files using Autodesk Smoke software connected to MediaGrid with the new 3.1 software.