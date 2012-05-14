Harmonic unveils MediaGrid software version 3.1 with high-end post workflow support
Harmonic has released Omneon MediaGrid System Software Version 3.1, designed to support the performance needs of high-end post-production workflows.
Equipped with this software, MediaGrid storage systems can support ingest, editing, color correction, grading and manipulation of uncompressed media. The release extends MediaGrid to post-production workflows with high-bit-rate compressed formats, such as ProRes 444 and Avid DNxHD.
MediaGrid comes with client-side multi-pathing software that can deliver more than a gigabyte per second of throughput to individual clients and tens of gigabytes per second of aggregate throughput — the levels of bandwidth needed by applications that work with uncompressed content. This uncompressed content can be a single large file or take the form of file-per-frame formats such as DPX.
At the 2012 NAB Show, Harmonic demonstrated 2K/4K editing with DPX files using Autodesk Smoke software connected to MediaGrid with the new 3.1 software.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox