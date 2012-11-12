Harmonic to show Spectrum MediaStore 5000 at InterBEE 2012

At InterBEE 2012 this week, Harmonic will feature its new Spectrum MediaStore 5000 high-performance disk-based shared storage system. Spectrum MediaStore 5000 brings the latest SAS disk technology — and associated savings in size, cost and requirements — to the storage component of the Spectrum media server system.

MediaStore systems combine with MediaPort and MediaDirector systems to comprise a full Spectrum system. The release of the 2RU MediaStore 5000 introduces a smaller form factor, higher bandwidth and greater storage capacity.

The MediaStore 5000 accommodates up to 24 host-swappable high-performance drives in a space-efficient chassis. It supports hard-disk sizes of 300GB, 600GB and 900GB for a maximum of 62.8TB of usable online storage, and it provides storage bandwidth of up to 1600MB/s.

In addition to the MediaStore 5000, other products Harmonic will spotlight at InterBEE include the Spectrum MediaDeck 7000 SSD integrated media server, ProMedia Xpress file-based transcoder and the ProStream with ACE transcoder.