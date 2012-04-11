Harmonic Introduces Multifunction Receiver/Decoder/Transcoder



SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic is rolling out the new ProView 7100, a multifunction transcoding, transport stream descrambling, and MPEG stream processor housed in a single rack unit. Leveraging a flexible and modular design, the unit’s SD and HD MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC video decoders and transcoders allow content providers, broadcasters, cable MSOs, and telcos to address a range of full transport stream distribution and contribution applications, including DVB descrambling and digital turnaround processing.



The ProView 7100 performs multiformat video decoding with up to four stereo pairs of audio decoding, descrambles up to four transport streams, and transcodes up to eight channels. Its powerful capabilities allow users to distribute superior-quality, multiformat video to their customers by leveraging Harmonic’s H.264 and MPEG-2 video codec expertise.



The ProView 7100 supports input options that range from multiple DVB-S/S2 to IP and DVB-ASI as well as four common interfaces. It is remotely controlled by Harmonic’s DMS distribution management system, with in-band over-the-air control and maintenance of remote sites. The ProView 7100 is easily integrated with any headend architecture, and supports advanced content delivery redundancy schemes.





