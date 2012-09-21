Harmonic announces 4:2:2 decoding capabilities for ProView 7100

Harmonic has announced 4:2:2 decoding capabilities for its ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoder, trascoder and stream processor.

Leveraging this new capability, the IRD's SD and HD decoder can support 4:2:2 compressed video streams in both MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC 8/10-bit formats. This enables content and service providers to deliver the professional video quality required for contribution appliances.

The ProView 7100 supports a variety of contribution and distribution applications, including single-channel decoding, MPEG-4 AVC-to-MPEG-2 transcoding, and DVB descrambling. With the capability to perform multiformat video decoding, desrambling and remultiplexing of up to four transport streams, as well as transcoding for up to eight channels, the multifunctional platform can dramatically lower a broadcaster's operational expenses.