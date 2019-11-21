Hanna, McRae Appointed to NAB TV Board of Directors

Dave Hanna

WASHINGTON—In accordance with NAB by-laws and effective immediately, Dave Hanna and Patricia McRae have been appointed to the NAB Television Board of Directors by Board Chair Emily Barr.

Hanna is the president of Lockwood Broadcasting, which currently owns and operates nine stations affiliated with major TV networks. He previously served as a member of the UPN Affiliate Board for four years, including three as president, as well as time on the CW Affiliate Advisory Board.

Patricia McRae

McRae is the president of KHQ Incorporated and Cowles Montana Media, where she oversees TV markets in eastern Washington and five markets in Montana, as well as a regional sports network serving Washington, Idaho and Montana. She is the current vice chair for the Fox Board of Governors and on the Fox News Advisory committee, as well as a past chair of the Washington State Broadcasting Association and time on the NAB Small Market Round Table Committee.