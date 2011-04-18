Hamlet introduces entry-level monitoring

UK test and measurement vendor Hamlet introduced a preconfigured entry-level version of its existing DS9000 DigiScope and MS9000 MonitorScope platforms at the 2011 NAB Show. The new versions meet common user requirements at a lower price by dispensing with the flexibility that allowed users to create the configuration they require. Some users do not need this flexibility and are happy with a precision, fixed requirement that can be addressed by a less sophisticated product.

The 9K series has 12 configurations available at the moment, with six for the MonitorScope, where users need the half-rack-width form factor, and six for the DigiScope, where they need to be able to route the output to a convenient monitor. These configurations cover common combinations of signals to be tested, including analog video as well as SD, HD and 3Gb/s HD digital streams. While models in the 9K series are sold as preconfigured packages, they retain the modular construction of the original products and can have expanded simply by replacing the signal module.