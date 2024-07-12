Hallmark To Launch New Subscription Streaming Service

PASADENA, Calif.—Hallmark has unveiled Hallmark+, a subscription streaming television service that will combine the company’s brand of lifestyle experience with new membership program benefits that reward members for streaming and shopping at its retail stores and web destinations. The new service will bow in September.

The company, which announced Hallmark+ at the Summer 2024 Television Critics Association press tour in Pasadena, Calif., is offering Hallmark+ as a one-stop destination for people to immerse themselves in the brand, it said.

“Hallmark+ marks a seminal moment for Hallmark,” said Mike Perry, president and CEO of Hallmark. “By intertwining new, rich content experiences with tangible rewards and premium Hallmark gifts, we are delivering a unique, new program that reflects our commitment to spreading joy through our deeply beloved brand touchpoints.”

Available for $7.99 per month or$79.99 annually, the subscription service will offer original titles in new genres and formats, including: Hallmark’s first foray into holiday-limited series, such as “Holidazed” and “Mistletoe Murders"; unscripted, aspirational series with an emphasis on heart, home and community; a new movie trilogy called “Groomsmen,” which is inspired by the success of “The Wedding Veil"; a new scripted series adaption of the best-selling novel “The Chicken Sisters.”

