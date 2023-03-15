Hallmark Media Taps EDO for Outcomes Measurement

NEW YORK—Hallmark Media has inked a deal with EDO to provide measurement insights focusing on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ original scripted series and tentpole movie programming events – including Countdown to Christmas, New Year New Movies!, and Loveuary, and mystery franchises.

“With our programming consistently delivering strong results, we are always looking for innovative solutions to further demonstrate the impact of our brand,” said Ed Georger, executive vice president of ad sales and digital media. “EDO’s granular, real-time insights will significantly help us reinforce the true value our audience brings to our advertising partners.”

EDO analyzes real-time consumer behavioral data to help advertisers and publishers understand how and where ads generate interest with viewers. Hallmark will continue leveraging EDO to deliver ad outcomes and immediate proof-of-performance insights for custom integrations during Hallmark programming.

“Hallmark is known for its storied seasonal movies, and we’ve only just begun uncovering actionable performance insights for both the network and its advertisers,” said Kevin Krim, president and CEO at EDO. “Hallmark joins the ranks of leading media companies who value predictive outcomes that go beyond basic reach metrics.”

Data from the agreement is already showing that Hallmark consistently performs in the top 20% of linear cable network ad performance, per EDO data, with a noted increase in engagement in Q4 year-over-year. The network’s Countdown to Christmas primetime movie programming, which begins in October, launched Hallmark into the top 10% of cable networks in Q4 2022, according to EDO.

EDO is also reporting that ads during Hallmark movie premieres and new series episodes are 52% more likely to engage viewers than during the average Hallmark program.

Other insights from the measurement partnership include: