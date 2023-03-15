Hallmark Media Taps EDO for Outcomes Measurement
The deal with EDO include outcome-based measurement on how ads generate consumer interest in products
NEW YORK—Hallmark Media has inked a deal with EDO to provide measurement insights focusing on the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ original scripted series and tentpole movie programming events – including Countdown to Christmas, New Year New Movies!, and Loveuary, and mystery franchises.
“With our programming consistently delivering strong results, we are always looking for innovative solutions to further demonstrate the impact of our brand,” said Ed Georger, executive vice president of ad sales and digital media. “EDO’s granular, real-time insights will significantly help us reinforce the true value our audience brings to our advertising partners.”
EDO analyzes real-time consumer behavioral data to help advertisers and publishers understand how and where ads generate interest with viewers. Hallmark will continue leveraging EDO to deliver ad outcomes and immediate proof-of-performance insights for custom integrations during Hallmark programming.
“Hallmark is known for its storied seasonal movies, and we’ve only just begun uncovering actionable performance insights for both the network and its advertisers,” said Kevin Krim, president and CEO at EDO. “Hallmark joins the ranks of leading media companies who value predictive outcomes that go beyond basic reach metrics.”
Data from the agreement is already showing that Hallmark consistently performs in the top 20% of linear cable network ad performance, per EDO data, with a noted increase in engagement in Q4 year-over-year. The network’s Countdown to Christmas primetime movie programming, which begins in October, launched Hallmark into the top 10% of cable networks in Q4 2022, according to EDO.
EDO is also reporting that ads during Hallmark movie premieres and new series episodes are 52% more likely to engage viewers than during the average Hallmark program.
Other insights from the measurement partnership include:
- Countdown to Christmas programming accounted for 96% of Hallmark’s top-performing primetime programs in Q4 2022. The most engaging holiday themed Hallmark Channel movie in Q4 was Making Spirits Bright, which performed 79% better than the cable average for a primetime movie in Q4.
- New Year, New Movies! programming saw The Wedding Veil trilogy debut on Hallmark in January. The Wedding Veil Journey was the most likely to drive consumer engagement, outperforming the average Hallmark primetime program by 32%.
- Loveuary, Hallmark’s romance-filled February programming, kicked off with the Sweeter Than Chocolate movie premiere on February 4. The movie outperformed the average Q1 Hallmark program by almost 60% through mid-February.
- The mid-January premiere of new drama series The Way Home earned a spot in the top five cable primetime programs and continues to generate significant engagement above the average cable program.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.