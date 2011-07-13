Haivision to Showcase Viper MAX at IBC

AMSTERDAM--At IBC 2011, Haivision will introduce its latest generation H.264 streaming device, the Viper MAX. Viper MAX combines the company’s H.264 encoding technology with an integrated Haivision Furnace operating environment. Users can use a touchscreen to set up a multichannel session, initiate simultaneous streaming and recording and automatically make content available for on-demand viewing.

The company will also display its new Viper, a compact, integrated appliance for capturing, streaming, reviewing, distributing and publishing multistream content. The Viper can also effectively off-load the recording from a facility’s Haivision Furnace IP video system.

Haivision will also highlight its partnership with Kodak to demonstrate the integration of Haivision’s CoolSign digital signage solution with the Kodak JV1000 and JV700 digital frames.

Haivision will showcase Furnace 6.0 IP video system, which brings forward advanced recording and publishing features to enable clients to capture and distribute synchronized multistream video content. The VF recorder module has been enhanced to support recording the review of up to four simultaneous video streams associated with a combined video asset.

Also on hand will be the Makito Encoder, which combines the efficiencies of H.264 compression and the image quality of full HD video in a small form factor. V1.5 now supports constant bit-rate encoding to assure transport and system-wide compatibilities and optionally, real-time metadata capabilities. Also at the Haivision booth will be Makito Air, a ruggedized version engineered for airborne video and ideal for military, security and law enforcement applications.

Haivision will be in Stand 13.451.